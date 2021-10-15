Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion sizzles with saucy new Popeyes collab

Not content with magazine covers on Time and Sports Illustrated — or a cush collab with Coach — Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion has a delicious new partnership with another national brand.

Megan has announced a new “Hottie Sauce” (apropos, indeed) with southern fast food favorite Popeyes chicken. The limited-edition sauce will be available Tuesday, October 19.

The fried chicken juggernaut revealed the news on Twitter, via a video featuring the rap superstar — who morphs into an animated and horse-riding version — dropping major justice on a group of thieves who stole her (essentially) eponymous sauce.

Later, Megan and her friends sampled the sauce on a Mukbang video on Youtube where they reviewed the garnishment. The group notes that the sauce is sweet but boasts an undertone of spice. (Again, apropos.)

Varying up those revenue streams, Megan has also purchased a Popeyes franchise location. She and the restaurant chain will make a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness. The nonprofits’ mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community, CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes.

Born Megan Pete, the 26-year-old rapper has become famous (and infamous) for breakout singles such as “WAP,” “Hot Girl Summer,” and “Savage.” She has already scored three Grammys, two MTV Video Music Awards, and is pursuing a degree at Houston’s Texas Southern University.