Houston-born rap superstar is Thee newest Sports Illustrated cover model

Controversial and innovative, Houston-born rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion can add a new title to her impressive resume: Sports Illustrated cover model.

The 25-year-old famous for lighting rod tunes such as “WAP” and for her body positivity, will be one of three cover stars for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Megan Thee Stallion joins tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom on the magazine’s now-famous covers.

“It definitely was a dream for me to be on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Megan told CNN. “And to be the first female rapper? Who else would they pick? I am just happy they chose the Hot Girl Coach!”

She also took to Instagram to share the love. “I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life,” she said in a post.

As CNN notes, “WAP” (hardly a subtle nod to female sexuality) garnered a record-breaking 93 million streams in the U.S. the week after its release last August. The single then claimed the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 charts for three consecutive weeks.

The FCC received more than 1,000 complaints about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, with calls that it was positively “pornographic” and “inappropriate for children.”

Still, the Houston native has been unapologetic about her lyrics — and her body. “You may not think my body is perfect,” she said in a prerecorded message at the American Music Awards last November, “and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror? I love what I see.”

Apparently, Sports Illustrated loves what it sees, too.

This isn't Megan's first magazine cover: Last year, she scored the front of cover of Time's 100 Most Influential People 2020.