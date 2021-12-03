Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops band together for Houston show in 2022

Two powerhouse R&B groups that helped define the great American music lexicon are banding together for a show at the Arena Theatre.

The Temptations — named one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the creative vocal force behind mega hits like “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “Just My Imagination” — will co-headline the Houston show with fellow music icons and Motown giants The Four Tops, whose “I Can’t Help Myself” and “Baby I Need Your Loving” helped rocket the vocal group to legendary status.

The Houston show at the Arena Theatre takes place on March 3, 2022 and is presented by Texas Performing Arts as part of its Texas Welcomes Series. Tickets for the show start at $39 and are available through the venue.

The impact both groups made on American music can’t be underscored enough, with The Temptations’ career spanning six decades, earning them four Grammy Awards, and the Library of Congress announcing in 2018 that the group’s hit “My Girl” would be inducted into the National Recording Registry.

Otis Williams, the only surviving member of the original Temptations lineup, will be joined onstage by Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Willie Greene Jr., and Mario Corbino.

Likewise, The Four Tops, whose “I Can’t Help Myself” was one of Motown’s longest-running chart-toppers, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999, and have also been named by Rolling Stone among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

Today, The Four Tops are led by founding member Abdul “Duke” Fakir.

Though other tour dates for the co-headlining performances of The Temptations and The Four Tops remain hazy, Ticketmaster does show the groups co-performing in Austin at Bass Concert Hall on March 9, 2022.