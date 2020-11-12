Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Movie buffs, look for several film festivals playing online and at actual venues in Houston this weekend. Beginning Thursday, The Houston Cinema Arts Festival will be happening virtually and at drive-ins for the next two weeks. Also on Thursday, the five-day, Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival will be playing virtually across two states: Minnesota and Texas. Finally, the Ozarka Brand Drive-In Film Festival will be bringing two films — Friday Night Lights and The Rookie — to the DeLUXE Theater on Friday and Saturday night.

Once you've indulged your film fix, check out these fun weekend events around town.

Thursday, November 12

The Council on Recovery presents A Virtual Evening with Sugar Ray Leonard

A year or so ago, Sugar Ray Leonard was at the CultureMap offices, and we can say with the utmost confidence that dude is still one awe-inspiring figure. To get a taste of what we got that day, The Council on Recovery (which helps individuals and families impacted by addiction and co-occurring, mental health disorders) will present an opportunity to hear from the legendary boxer, philanthropist, and best-selling author in its inaugural, virtual fundraising event. 7 pm.

Gary Owen at Improv Houston

Things are certain to get crazy at Improv Houston this weekend. Gary Owen, every Black person's favorite white comedian, will be in town for a four-night stint. For over 20 years, this Opie Cunningham-looking fool has been killing audiences of color with his 'hood-adjacent comedy. Check him out and see why this guy who looks like he should be in a militia has a permanent pass to The Cookout! 7:30 pm (7:30 and 9:45 pm Friday; 7 pm Saturday and Sunday).

Friday, November 13

WindSync presents Stories In Sound: Peter and the Wolf

We immediately thought of the former J. Geils Band frontman when we saw this, but this will in fact be a livestreamed performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic by wind quintet WindSync. Not only will they play the beloved music for this favorite story, but they will also act as narrators and characters in this adaptation, complete with costumes and choreography. Viewers will also learn how the instruments produce sound through a Texas hoedown, and the audience will perform in a rousing finale. 7 pm.

Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts presents Freefall

The UH School of Theatre and Dance will be hitting online audiences this weekend with free showings of Charles Smith's two-act drama, directed by UH alumni K.P. Powell. This one is about two brothers from Chicago's South Side who struggle to define their relationship, torn apart by their pasts as an ex-con and the policeman who threw him in jail. They are drawn together as both of them are in need of redemption, but neither one is ready to tell the other the truth. 8 pm (2 pm Sunday).

Saturday, November 14

iWrite Literacy Organization presents Virtual Brunch and Book Signing

The iWRITE Literacy Organization presents a virtual celebration of 100 newly published authors and illustrators, featuring special guest Matthew McConaughey — proud Texan, Academy Award winner, author of the new book of essays Greenlights and all-around, laid-back fella. The event will celebrate the diversity of published students from all parts of the world, while raising awareness about iWRITE’s mission to build student confidence through writing. 11 am.

Revelry on Richmond Chili Cook-Off

You know what we haven't had in a while? A nice bowl of chili. Thankfully, Revelry on Richmond will be sating those with chili hankerings this weekend by throwing a chili cook-off. First place will receive $300, while 2nd will get $200 and 3rd will receive $100. A people's choice winner will also be given $100 and a trophy. Judges will include Martin Stayer, chef of Toasted Coconut and Nobies, Houston Hotspots blogger Marissa Ha, and CultureMap editor Steven Devadanam. 1 pm.

Sunday, November 15

Kites & Bites at Regent Square

Regent Square is kicking off its calendar of outdoor programming at The Parkway with this day of kite-making and live music, plus food, market and maker vendors. Vendors will include Pet Wants Heights, ShoSho's Houston, RJ Christensen Art, Olmox Jewelry, and LH Candle Studio. This is free to attend, and kite-making will be complimentary for the first 50 attendees. Kite kits will be priced at $25 each for the remainder of the day. 10 am.

Black Women Marketplace at Bisong Art Gallery

Celebrate African-American women who are out there building a business and making that loot by attending this pop-up shopping experience. The marketplace will spotlight more than 15 Black women-owned businesses, featuring clothing boutiques, accessory lines, hair care/skincare products, a bakery and a gourmet burger/sandwich food truck. And this will be at Bisong Art Gallery, owned by the illustrious Carla Bisong. Noon.