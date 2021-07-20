Texas country favorite returns home to open 2022 RodeoHouston

The official “sound” of the rodeo will open the wildly anticipated event next year. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that Texas-born

Cody Johnson will kick off the 90th anniversary celebration on February 28, 2022.

As fans of both the rodeo and Johnson are aware, Johnson’s track “Welcome to the Show” is the official song of the rodeo and rodeo season in general. The singer — who hails originally from Huntsville, Texas — recently surprised youth 4-H and FFA exhibitors with a special performance during the rodeo private Junior Livestock Show competitions, in March, a press release notes.

He was actually slated to perform at last year’s rodeo on March 12, just one day after its early closure on March 11, 2020.

Next year’s performance will mark Johnson’s fourth at the rodeo.

That means next year’s opener and closer are set. As CultureMap previously reported, the King of Country, George Strait, will close out the event’s run on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

RodeoHouston’s remaining entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date, per a press release.

Individual tickets for Johnson’s performance go on sale next week on Thursday, July 29 at 10 am via rodeohouston.com. (The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 am; customers will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 am.) Tickets start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee, with a limit of four per purchase.

“Cody Johnson has established an enthusiastic following among our RodeoHouston fans since his first performance in 2017,” said rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome Cody back to RodeoHouston to help kick off our 90th anniversary celebration.”