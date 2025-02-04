want to ride my bicycle
Houston's citywide bike ride goes west with 45-mile route for 2025
The sun never sets on those who ride into it, and that's what will happen at the 2025 Tour de Houston bike ride. For the first time in a decade, the route will head west. The event takes place on April 13.
Presented by the Apache Corporation, an oil and gas company, the annual ride began in 2007 as a way to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Houston neighborhoods.
There are three routes available for riders: 10 mile, 20 mile, and 45 mile. Beginning and ending at Discovery Green and Avenida Plaza in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, riders will travel west through downtown, Memorial Park, Tanglewood, Piney Point Village, Bunker Hill Village, and Briar Forest all the way to Highway 6 before returning. Last year, thousands of Houstonians rode south from downtown towards Clear Lake.
Mayor John Whitmire announced the new route in a press conference Monday morning.
“I thank Apache for their continued support of Tour de Houston, which showcases our great city in a unique way, and for helping us achieve our beautification and reforestation goals through RePlant Houston,” Whitmire said. “This is a ride for everyone, regardless of age or ability, and I hope cyclists from across our area and visitors alike make plans to join us for this year’s event on April 13.”
RePlant is a program through the Houston Parks and Recreation Department that increases the amount of canopy trees in the city. Intense heat from climate change has damaged many trees in the Houston area, and their shade helps cool the blistering ground temperatures in the summer. All proceed from the Tour de Houston go toward the RePLant project.
“Apache is honored to continue our partnership with the City of Houston in supporting this cherished annual tradition,” said Apache CEO, John J. Christmann IV. “The Tour de Houston bike ride showcases our city’s historic neighborhoods and benefits the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, directly supporting reforestation and the enhancement of green spaces throughout our community. Since 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program has granted more than 5 million trees for planting throughout the U.S., with over 460,000 planted in the greater Houston area. We look forward to seeing our fellow Houstonians and Apache team members along the route once again.”
For the first time this year, riders will also be able to enjoy live music at rest stops along the route. Stops will offer bike mechanics, refreshments, and other entertainment for riders who need a pick-me-up along the road. More information and instructions to pay the $45 registration fee can be found at Tour de Houston's website.