This Week's Hot Headlines
Singular Houston steakhouse closes after 2 years and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, from two surprising shutters to a bagel shop's Houston debut. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan the rest of your weekend via this guide.
1. Innovative Houston steak restaurant flames out after only 2 years. A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that only serves one entree has closed its Houston outpost.
2. Houston chef takes flight with new Gulf Coast seafood spot in the Heights. Graham Laborde, the chef and a co-owner of Midtown sandwich favorite Winnie’s, will open a new Gulf Coast-inspired seafood restaurant in the Heights.
3. Chris Shepherd-founded Houston burger joint goes belly up after 4 years. A Houston burger joint founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd will soon serve its final meal. Underbelly Burger will close its Spring Branch location on Sunday, September 13.
4. Seinfeld-approved New York bagel shop sets opening for first Houston spot. Iconic New York City bagel shop H&H Bagels opened its first Houston location on Thursday, September 10.
The parrothead ethos lives on at Latitude Margaritaville. Photo courtesy of Minto Communities
5. 3,500-home community for 'active adults' approved for Galveston Bay tract. Latitude Margaritaville Galveston Bay is a new 3,500-home active adult community coming to Galveston Bay. The sales center and model park is targeted for first quarter 2028.