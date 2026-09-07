wasting away
3,500-home community for 'active adults' approved for Galveston Bay tract
Jimmy Buffett may be gone, but the Parrothead ethos of chilling on the water lives on. Minto Communities announced this week that they would be opening Latitude Margaritaville Galveston Bay, a 3,500-home active adult community aimed at residents 55 years and older. Opening of the sales center and model park is targeted for first quarter 2028. This will be the first Latitude Margaritaville community in Texas.
“This is an exciting milestone for Minto as we expand into Texas and introduce Latitude Margaritaville to the Greater Houston market,” said Minto Communities executive Dutch Neuweiler. “We appreciate the thoughtful engagement and support of Texas City officials throughout this process and share their vision for creating a community that will have a positive impact well beyond its boundaries. With its location on Galveston Bay and access to everything the surrounding area has to offer, we believe this is an exceptional setting those interested in the iconic lifestyle our communities provide.”
The Latitude Margaritaville brand of communities launched in 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida as part of the late singer's massive brand corporation dedicated to easy living, music, beaches, and food. Aimed at retired adults, they offer access to polls, lounges, theaters, spas, and work centers on top of prioritizing ocean views from the homes.
There should be no shortage of ways to see the water in the Galveston Bay community. The 1,318-acre property is located between State Highways 3 and 146, north of the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and extending toward Moses Bayou. Texas City Commission has approved the Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Development Agreement (DA).
“Margaritaville has a strong commitment to Texas, and Galveston Bay is a perfect place to bring the Latitude Margaritaville lifestyle to life,” said Jim Wiseman, president of development at Margaritaville. “There’s something special about life along the Gulf — the water, the energy, the music, and that unmistakable sense that you’re never too far from a good time. Together with Minto and Texas City, we’re creating more than a community. We’re creating a place where neighbors become friends, every day feels a little more like vacation, and the Margaritaville state of mind comes naturally. We very much appreciate the positive vote and look forward to the road ahead.”
Minto Communities says the development will create 1,742 permanent jobs and generate $68.8 million in annual labor income in Galveston County. No pricing information has been provided yet, but prospective residents can find more information at LatitudeMargaritaville.com.