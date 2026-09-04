sudden midtown shutter
Innovative Houston steak restaurant flames out after only 2 years
A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that only serves one entree is closings its Houston outpost. Medium Rare will close after service this Sunday, September 6.
“After two incredible years, we’re sorry to share that this Sunday night will be our last service in Houston,” the post reads in part. “To our Houston community, thank you for welcoming us and supporting us over the past two years.”
Founded in Washington, D.C. in 2011 by chef and restaurateur Mark Bucher, Medium Rare serves a very simple, prix-fixe menu. Every diner receives bread, a green salad, and steak frites — a coulotte (top sirloin) topped with a Bordelaise-style sauce and paired with hand cut fries — for about $30. Vegetarians may replace the steak with a grilled portobello topped with a roasted red pepper sauce. Even better, the price includes a second serving of steak and fries.
Diners could enhance their meal with oversized desserts like apple pie, a hot fudge sundae, or chocolate cake. The restaurant also served weekend brunch, which drew a following for its bottomless mimosas.
The restaurant opened in The Mix at Midtown development (3201 Louisiana St.) in November 2024. Its closure follows that of its neighbors, fast casual concepts Bol and Pok Pok Po, both of which closed last month.
Like both of those concepts, Medium Rare might not be gone for good. “It’s not goodbye. Just goodbye for now,” the post states. The restaurant's Dallas location remains open.