spring branch shutter
Chris Shepherd-founded Houston burger joint goes belly up after 4 years
A Houston burger joint founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd will soon serve its final meal. Underbelly Burger will close its Spring Branch location this Sunday, September 13, the restaurant announced.
“We are incredibly grateful to our guests, our team and everyone who has supported Underbelly Burger and been part of its story over the years,” the statement reads in part.
Shepherd opened the first location of Underbelly Burger at the Houston Farmers Market in January 2022. Although Shepherd left Underbelly Hospitality in June 2022, Underbelly Burger continued, opening its Spring Branch location in November 2023. The company didn't announce the closure of its Houston Farmers Market location, but it stopped including the restaurant's Airline Dr. address in social media posts earlier this summer.
True to Shepherd’s ethos of local sourcing, Underbelly Burger used beef from Texas’ 44 Farms or wagyu from R-C Ranch, which is located near Houston in Brazoria County. When it opened its menu also included bacon sausage hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, a veggie burger, and sidewinder fries. Over time, the menu grew to include chicken wings and chicken tenders.
The closure means that Georgia James, a steakhouse in the Regent Square development, is the only one of Shepherd’s restaurants that remains open. Underbelly Hospitality sold that concept to the owners of Bari Ristorante in the summer of summer 2024. Underbelly Hospitality closed Wild Oats, its Texas comfort food restaurant, in September 2024.
Since leaving the restaurant business, Shepherd has devoted himself to raising money for the Southern Smoke Foundation, the nonprofit he co-founded with his wife Lindsey Brown that provides emergency assistance and mental health services to hospitality workers. He also hosted Eat Like a Local, a show on KPRC, for three years. He writes articles for CultureMap on wine, food, and other related topics.