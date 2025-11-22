This Week's Hot Headlines
Historic Houston burger joint adds new location and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, starting with a burger opening and service switcheroo. Plus, where to gobble up Thanksgiving-inspired sandwiches. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. Historic Houston burger joint serves up new Woodlands location. Grim Burgers and tater tots are coming to The Woodlands. Lankford’s, the beloved Houston burger joint with locations in Midtown and Bellaire, will arrive in The Woodlands next year.
2. Street food-inspired Houston restaurant swaps counter service for servers. A globally-inspired Houston restaurant has made a big change to its service model. Traveler’s Cart switched from counter service to full service as of November 17.
3. 12 Houston barbecue joints profiled in Texas author's beautiful new book. Austin-based food and travel writer Veronica Meewes has released a 512-page book, Texas BBQ: The Art of Low and Slow, covering the who's who in Texas 'cue.
This hefty book highlights the historical connections that make Texas Barbecue so interconnected. Photo by Brianna Caleri
4. Veteran Houston chefs fire up new pizzas at Rice Village cocktail bar. One of Houston’s foremost pizza experts is once again slinging pies. Lee’s, the companion cocktail bar to Rice Village restaurant Milton’s, is now serving pizzas created by chef Seth Siegel-Gardner.
5. 8 Houston restaurants serving comforting Thanksgiving sandwiches. These Houston restaurants understand that sometimes all anyone wants are the flavors of Turkey Day sandwiched between two slices of bread.