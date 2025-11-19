Most Texans know our barbecue traditions are more complicated than a bit of salt, pepper, and smoke, but how much else is there to say? For Austin-based food and travel writer Veronica Meewes, the answer is: a lot. Her new 512-page book, Texas BBQ: The Art of Low and Slow, covers the subject in great detail, from long restaurant and pitmaster profiles to shorter blurbs that weave the complicated web of who's who in Texas 'cue. Gorgeous photographs round out this feast of a coffee table book.
It's not revolutionary to profile regional barbecue joints. Texas Monthly certainly has that covered already. This book stands out not just for its beauty — including embossed lettering and a cloth wrap that looks and feels like a high-quality denim apron — but for the depth at which it chronicles each establishment.
Big photos make Texas BBQ fun to flip through.Image courtesy of HarperCollins
Some of the more notable entries like Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth, Truth BBQ in Brenham and Houston, and Aaron Franklin in Austin get six to 10-page spreads. Each is written in a way that the reader would understand if they simply flipped to their favorite restaurant, but during long reading sessions, bigger narratives start to unfold. (Nerds with free time: Count the times Louie Mueller Barbecue is mentioned. Partiers: Take a shot for each.)
That may sound repetitive, but these extensive histories offer a taste of the little details other, more common accounts don't; for instance, the nicknames and specs of some pitmasters' favorite smokers, or that there's a popular misconception that 2M Barbecue in San Antonio stands for "two Mexicans." (It's actually a nod to the owners' grandfathers, Ignacio Márquez and Joe J. Melig Jr.) That level of information for 75-plus barbecue spots took Meewes two years to compile.
In between these comprehensive histories, there are snippets of more general knowledge: a barbecue glossary, a breakdown of different types of wood and knives, and a profile of two popular barbecue education courses.
Since the book is organized by region — North, East, Central, South, and West Texas — it's both a great semi-personalized book for Texans who love their hometowns and a useful travel guide. The profiles in each section are listed below.
The title of this book could be a tongue-in-cheek reference to how it's written, with a clear passion for getting to the bottom of things, finding the flavor, and trimming very little fat.
Author Veronica Meewes at la Barbecue.Photo by Alex Gray
Texas BBQ is published by HarperCollins, with an original release date of November 11. It is available via the publisher for $50, or as an ebook for $34.99, as well as from other stores across Texas and major online retailers. This is Meewe's fifth book.
North Texas
Goldee’s Barbecue- Fort Worth
Panther City BBQ- Fort Worth
Cattleack Barbeque- Dallas
Zavala’s Barbecue- Grand Prairie (Dallas area)
Smoke-a-Holics BBQ- Fort Worth
Heim Barbecue- Fort Worth & Dallas
Sabar BBQ- Fort Worth
Dayne’s Craft Barbecue- Aledo (outside FW)
Hutchins Barbeque- MicKinney & Frisco (Dallas area)
Lockhart Smokehouse- Dallas
Smoke’n Ash BBQ- Arlington
East Texas
Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue- Tyler
1701 Barbecue- Beaumont
Blood Bros BBQ- Houston
Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue- Tomball
Bar-A BBQ- Montgomery
Bodacious Bar-B-Q- Longview
Sunbird Barbecue- Longview
Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue- Crockett
Martin’s Place- Bryan
Khoi Barbecue- Houston
Harlem Road Texas BBQ- Richmond
Gatlin’s BBQ- Houston
Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue- Houston
Feges BBQ- Houston
Killen’s Barbecue- Pearland, Cypress, Shenandoah
Redbird BBQ- Port Lavaca
Patillo’s Barbeque- Beaumont
Brett’s BBQ Shop- Katy
Roegels BBQ Co.- Houston
CorkScrew BBQ- Spring
Central Texas
Franklin Barbecue- Austin
Louie Mueller Barbecue- Taylor
la Barbecue- Austin
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue- Austin
Micklethwait Craft Meats- Austin
InterStellar BBQ- Austin
Kreuz Market- Lockhart
Snow’s BBQ- Lexington
Eaker Barbeque- Fredericksburg
Rossler’s Blue Cord BBQ- Harker Heights
Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que- Llano (and other locations)
Miller’s Smokehouse- Belton
Southside Market & Barbeque- Elgin, Bastrop, Austin & Hutto
The Original Black’s Barbecue- Lockhart, Austin, San Marcos
Terry Black’s Barbecue- Austin, Lockhart, Dallas, Waco
Distant Relatives- Austin
Rollin’ Smoke BBQ- Austin
Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen- Austin
KG BBQ- Austin
Stiles Switch BBQ and Brew- Austin
Smitty’s Market- Lockhart
City Market- Luling
Black Board Bar B Q- Sisterdale
Victorian’s Barbecue- Mart
Viteks’ BBQ- Waco
Guess Family Barbecue- Waco
Helberg Barbecue- Woodway
South Texas
2M Smokehouse- San Antonio
Burnt Bean Co.- Seguin
Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que- Brownsville
Teddy’s Barbecue- Weslaco
Reese Bros. Barbecue- San Antonio
GW’s BBQ Catering Co.- San Juan
Lavaca BBQ- Port Lavaca
Butter’s BBQ- Sinton
West Texas
Perini Ranch Steakhouse- Buffalo Gap
Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque- Wolfforth (outside Lubbock)
Brantley Creek Barbecue-
Hallelujah! BBQ- El Paso
Desert Oak Barbecue- El Paso
Brick Vault Brewery & Barbecue- Marathon
Profiles:
Daniel Vaughn
M&M BBQ Co.
Chief Firewood
BBQ Confessional
Houston Edgeworks
Camp Brisket (at Texas A&M)
Chud’s BBQ
Mill Scale Metalworks
Jess Pryles/Hardcore Carnivore
Brisket Country
The Sausage Sensei
Matti Bills (Three Six General, Howdy Child)