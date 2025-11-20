weekend event planner
These are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
A lot of theater kids will most likely be spending the weekend flocking to multiplexes to see Wicked: For Good, the big-screen conclusion to the Wicked saga (both Cactus Music and Sound Revolution will have listening parties for the soundtrack this weekend).
But, for the non-Broadway-loving folk, this weekend still offers a lot of wicked (and we mean that in the positive, Bostonian sense) fare. Several holiday markets are taking place; not one, but two chances to consume wine; the debut of a new rock festival at Axelrad; a live concert featuring Burna Boy; and Mattress Mack will be turning on a lot of Christmas lights.
Have a great weekend, and don’t forget to stay gold.
Thursday, November 20
Arthouse Houston presents Puttin’ on the RITZ
Arthouse Houston will present an evening of musical fun, dancing, film exhibitions, and performances at Houston’s oldest historic downtown cinema: The Majestic Metro (originally The RItz Theatre). Puttin’ on the RITZ will feature two musical programs: a screening of White Christmas, including live songs from the upcoming Theatre Under the Stars performance; and a screening of Purple Rain, plus a dance-moves contest and an interview with the Master of Ceremonies – “Prince” himself (played by Elia Adams). 6 pm.
The Periwinkle Foundation presents Iron Sommelier
The Periwinkle Foundation will present Iron Sommelier, Houston’s premier wine tasting and sommelier competition. Competing sommeliers will select three wines which focus on a particular wine region, grape or style and personally present the wines they are pouring, while conversing with guests as they taste and compare. Guests will have access to a wine pull, auction, raffle and children’s art sales. Proceeds benefit The Periwinkle Foundation programs for pediatric cancer patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. 6 pm.
University of Houston-Downtown presents “Beaujolais & Blues”
Each year the French release the first wine of the harvest on the third Thursday of November, proclaiming “Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé!” The University of Houston-Downtown will give us “Beaujolais & Blues,” an evening celebrating the arrival of the 2025 Beaujolais Nouveau, with a wine tasting and the soulful sounds of Houston’s own The Mighty Orq. Attendees can sample the new vintage of Beaujolais from three or four different vineyards, as well as light bites like charcuterie, cheeses, fruit, and sweets. 6 pm.
Friday, November 21
Marriott Marquis Houston presents Texas Winter Lights
For its sixth spectacular season at Marriott Marquis Houston, Texas Winter Lights returns. Mattress Mack (who will have his very own biopic soon) will flip the switch to celebrate the start of the season with skyline views, festive bites and sips, and a first look at this year’s all-new Western-themed experience on Altitude Rooftop – where the Texas-shaped lazy river glitters thanks to 100,000+ sparkling lights. Through Wednesday, December 31. 5 pm.
Black Arts Movement Houston presents The Black Agenda: An Inaugural Convening of Houston Black Artists
Black Arts Movement Houston (BAM) will host its inaugural convening of Black artists at The DeLUXE Theater, marking a pivotal moment for the city’s creative community. This gathering brings together artists across disciplines, multi-disciplinary dance, visual art, film, theater, music, literature, design, and cultural organizing, to deepen connection, organize, share resources, and collectively imagine the future of Black arts in Houston. 7 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents The Inquisitor
As a young girl in Houston’s Fifth Ward, Barbara Jordan was taught to defy expectations. She made history as the first Black state senator from Texas and the first Southern Black woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jordan’s electrifying voice and moral clarity during the Watergate hearings captivated the nation and earned her the moniker “The Inquisitor.” A discussion with filmmaker Angela Lynn Tucker and special guests follows each screening of this fascinating documentary. 7 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Lucy Darling presents You’re Welcome featuring Mark Ettinger
Performer, socialite, and cocktail enthusiast (and viral-video sensation) Lucy Darling – aka the grand-dame stage persona of Canadian magician/fire eater Carisa Hendrix – continues her vagabond voyages with this variety show featuring her wit, advice, magic, and friends. Lucy is accompanied on a cornucopia of instruments by Mark Ettinger (musician and juggler with the Flying Karamazov Brothers). 7 and 9:30 pm Friday and Saturday (3 pm Sunday).
Saturday, November 22
Native Coffee presents Native Frequency
Native Frequency is back at Native Coffee, where good coffee meets good beats. Sip on your favorite java, unwind, and chill with friends in a cozy atmosphere. Enjoy a relaxing time with low-key beats from DirtyVinez, DJ Nimbus, JADA XO and Lashay, who’ll also lead a house dance workshop. At 1 pm, the decks will be open for guest DJs. If you can’t make it, Detroit EDM station 313.fm will carry it live. 10 am.
Axelrad and School of Rock Houston presents Radfest
Radfest, a collaboration between Axelrad and School of Rock Houston, will be a day-long event featuring performances from Daikaiju, Los Skarnales, Swimwear Department, and standout School of Rock students and instructors from 16 Houston-area schools, spread across three stages. In true Axelrad fashion, Radfest blends community with culture. The event will benefit Houston Food Bank, with a goal of raising enough to provide 7,500 meals for the community. Noon.
Hotel Saint Augustine presents Holiday Montrose Market
This festive edition of the hotel’s community market brings together a curated selection of local makers, artists, and small businesses offering one-of-a-kind gifts, seasonal treats, and holiday treasures. Sip on seasonal cocktails, snap a pic with Santa, shop gifts for your loved ones. and stroll the gorgeous hotel grounds. Plus, a special visit from Santa himself — perfect for family photos. Open to the public and free for all. Noon.
Burna Boy in concert
Rule of thumb: Don’t fall asleep during a Burna Boy concert. A viral video caught the Nigerian-born rapper putting a couple on blast when he caught one of them snoozing during his Denver concert. (A woman claiming to be the snoozer commented on TikTok that she was “physically and emotionally drained” ever since her daughter’s dad passed away.) Local fans who are coming to his Toyota Center show this weekend might wanna guzzle a Monster Energy Drink beforehand – just to be safe. 8:30 pm.
Sunday, November 23
Karbach Brewing Co, presents Friendsgiving Market
Karbach Brewing Co. is hosting its annual Friendsgiving Market this weekend, bringing the cozy vibes, local goods, and plenty of cheer. The event will feature local Houston vendors, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and the chance for guests to try Karbach’s limited seasonal release, F.U.N. Series Pumpkin in Lager beer. Bring your friends, your appetite, and your holiday spirit to kick off Thanksgiving week. Noon.
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens present Makers Market Festival
Bayou Bend presents a one-of-a-kind family festival, centered around the thrill of discovering exclusive, handcrafted treasures from talented local artisans and craftspeople. Timed with the holiday shopping season in mind, the Makers Market Festival is set against a backdrop of live music, engaging activities, and captivating demonstrations inspired by Bayou Bend’s collection and gardens. In addition, visitors can complement their experience with culinary treats from vendors representing Houston’s renowned food scene. 1 pm.
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents The Outsiders
In 1967 Oklahoma, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family battled with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. Winner of the 2024 Tony for Best Musical, this multicultural stage version of The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film. 1:30 and 7 pm (7:30 pm Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday).