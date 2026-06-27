This Week's Hot Headlines
Killen to close Michelin-rated Houston restaurant and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston stories of the week, from a major closure announcement to big news for Texas hockey fans. Read on for our most popular headlines, then find the best weekend events here.
1. Ronnie Killen sets closing date for his Michelin-rated comfort food eatery. Since the Michelin Guide’s arrival in Texas, it has been rare for any included restaurant to close, but Killen’s, chef Ronnie Killen’s Southern restaurant that holds a Bib Gourmand designation, will serve its final meal in July.
2. Shuttered Houston restaurant revived for 1 night only at Canada Day pop-up. Favorite dishes from Riel will return at Chardon this Sunday, June 28 for an event called “Booze Can Sunday.”
3. NHL taps Houston billionaire to launch new Texas hockey franchise. The NHL has committed to adding a team in the Lone Star State, according to multiple media reports, and as part of those plans has reached an agreement with Pursuit Sports, an arm of the Houston-based Friedkin family.
4. Cherished Houston Indo-Pak restaurant opens to-go only location in Katy. Aga’s Restaurant & Catering, the cherished Indo-Pak restaurant that’s a staple of Houston’s South Asian community, opened its first new location in 25 years.
Aga's To Go opened Wednesday, June 24. Courtesy of Aga's
5. Swedish furniture giant IKEA sets opening date for new Houston store. Swedish furniture giant IKEA's second full-service Houston-area store is now open in Webster.