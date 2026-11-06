spring branch speakeasy
'Hidden' Houston bar offers private lockers for wine and whiskey lovers
A speakeasy within a speakeasy sounds like the premise of a Saturday Night Live sketch, but it’s really happening at a Spring Branch bar. Opening this Saturday, November 7, the Hidden Cellar is a new concept within Aye Candy.
While Aye Candy’s focus is on cocktails, Hidden Cellar is devoted to wine and whiskey. With an entrance that’s literally hidden behind a painting in Aye Candy, Hidden Cellar offers an even more intimate environment than its host. The space features a long bar and lockers that will allow those who pay a fee to keep their favorite bottles stored for private consumption.
“The concept is designed to welcome both seasoned enthusiasts and guests simply interested in discovering something new,” a release states. “Whether enjoying a familiar whiskey, exploring a new wine, or asking the team for a recommendation, the experience emphasizes thoughtful selections, hospitality, and the pleasure of finding something worth returning for.”
Cristy Velasco, her mother Mely, and brother Rafael opened Aye Candy in May 2024. Inspired by speakeasies in Mexico City, patrons enter the cocktail bar through a small candy shop at the entrance. Once they walk through the storefront, visitors will find a dimly lit lounge with banquettes for small groups and couches for larger gatherings.
The Hidden Cellar will celebrate its grand opening with music by Tropical Muses beginning at 9 pm. Reservations are available by messaging the bar on Instagram.