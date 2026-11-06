legit sandwiches
Houston's award-winning East Coast-style Italian deli now open in Spring
A shop that’s single-handedly improving the Houston area’s reputation for sandwiches has opened its third location. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen is now open at City Place, a mixed-use development in Spring.
Located at 1700 City Plaza Drive, the new Tony’s occupies approximately 2,000 square feet. Like its sister locations in Tomball and Montgomery, it serves East Coast-style Italian hoagies — hot and cold sandwiches made with cured meats, cheeses, vegetables, and the restaurant’s signature “sub oil.” Soups, salads, and desserts (limoncello cake, tiramisu, cannoli) are also available.
In a 2024 column, the late Ken Hoffman hailed Tony’s, which also ranked No. 1 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat List in 2017.
Here’s what I love about Tony’s Italian Deli. It’s a small place – you order at the counter and they call your name. They don’t sell pizza. They don’t sell breakfast. They don’t sell spaghetti dinners. There’s no bar in there. They sell sandwiches, that’s it, and they’ll have you thinking you’ve been transported to Little Italy in New York. It’s like what Curly said in City Slickers, the secret to life is one thing.” At Tony’s Italian Deli, the one thing is sandwiches, and they knock it out of the park.
The enormous sandwiches (called “Carnegies,” a new one on me) are named for Italian celebrities, including Sylvester Stallone (capicola, ham, salami, and provolone), Frank Sinatra (soppressata and Genoa salami), Al Pacino (mortadella and bacon) and a dozen more Hollywood stars.
Hoffman recommended the Joe Pesci, made with roast beef, provolone, spring mix, red onion, deli mustard, and sub oil. He ordered his toasted for extra crunch.
“The lunchtime crowd at City Place welcomed Tony’s in an amazing way. From the first day, people have lined up on their lunch breaks, and many are already treating us like a neighborhood regular,” owner Lori Hutchison said in a statement. “We’re grateful for that warm welcome."
Tony’s joins City Place tenants such as Star Cinema Grill, 24-Hour Fitness, Common Bond, Sushi Rebel, and a Marriott hotel. It also regularly hosts large-scale, public art exhibits.
“We are thrilled to add Tony’s Italian Deli to the City Place tenant mix,” said Andrew Giammalva, vice president for City Place developer CDC Houston. “Their strong reputation and loyal following are a testament to their high-quality sandwiches, and they bring exactly the kind of energy we want in the community.”
Tony’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am-8 pm.