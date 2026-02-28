This Week's Hot Headlines
James Beard winner opens new Heights restaurant and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, including a Heights restaurant debut and our highly anticipated Tastemaker Awards nominee reveal. Get the details on our top stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. James Beard-winning chef opens 26-seat new restaurant in the Heights. An intimate new restaurant with a James Beard Award-winning chef is coming to the Heights. The Green Room will open for dinner on Thursday, March 5.
2. Houston suburb surprises as a booming millennial hotspot in 2026. A new Houston-area city has emerged a top destination for millennial movers, and it's pretty surprising: Conroe.
3. Announcing the Houston nominees for 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Our 2026 CultureMap Houston Tastemaker nominees represent the very best in Houston dining right now, from beloved neighborhood establishments to nationally recognized hot spots.
4. Meet the 10 rising star chefs shining in Houston's culinary scene. As always, we begin our Tastemaker Awards nominee spotlights by introducing you to those in the running for Rising Star Chef of the Year.
Boo's Burgers chef-owner Joseph Boudreaux is a Rising Star nominee. Photo by Michael Anthony
5. Favorite Houston burger joint fires up Memorial opening date. This week brought good news for Memorial and Spring Branch-area diners, when a new location of The Burger Joint opened Thursday, February 26.