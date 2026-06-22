destination-worthy bookstore
Century-old Japanese bookstore authors a new chapter in Rice Village
A Japanese bookstore known for its extensive selection of anime and manga is coming to one of the inner loop’s most popular shopping districts. Kinokuniya will open its second Houston-area location in Rice Village this fall.
The store has claimed the former Village Fitness space at 2369 Rice Blvd. for its Rice Village outpost. At almost 5,600 square feet, the store will offer shoppers plenty of room to browse Kinokuniya’s books, stationary, paper goods, and more.
“We’d been looking in the Rice Village area for a long time,” NewQuest managing director and executive vice president Heather Nguyen said in a statement. “We got this one before it could hit the market.”
Kinokuniya opened its first Houston location in the Katy Grand shopping in 2019. The Japan-based chain, which will turn 100 next year, also operates stores across Asia, in the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and the U.S., including Austin and two Dallas-area outposts in Plano and Carrollton.
In addition to books, the store hosts a variety of events, from book signings to horror storytelling sessions to anime meet-ups. The store's "Makerspace" hosts workshops, presentations, and other interactive experiences.
“Kinokuniya will be a tremendous addition to the Village, given its proximity to Rice University and the neighborhood’s reputation as one of Houston’s most walkable and community-oriented destinations,” Nguyen added. “The bookstore aligns perfectly with the area’s culture of learning, discovery, and appreciation for literature.”
Rice Village has been in an almost-decade long process of upgrading its retail offerings with more national and international brands. Last year, Rice University announced the Gateway Project, a $120 million endeavor to create a seamless, pedestrian-friendly corridor linking the campus to the heart of the Village.