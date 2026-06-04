Four Legs are Better than Two
Houston SPCA Run Club celebrates one year of fitness, friendship, four-legged fun
For the past year, runners, walkers, and dog lovers across Houston have gathered each week for a unique community tradition: the Houston SPCA Run Club. Now, the popular program is celebrating its first anniversary with a special evening dedicated to the people — and pets — who have made it such a success.
Taking place Thursday, June 4, at Memorial Park, the anniversary event welcomes participants of all fitness levels, from casual walkers to seasoned runners. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, family members and, of course, their dogs for an evening that combines exercise, social connection, and support for animal welfare.
The celebration will begin with the club’s regular meet-up at 6:30 pm, at the Runner’s Stretching Deck in Memorial Park. Participants can choose between a one-mile walk or a two-mile run along the park’s scenic trails before heading to Memorial Trail Ice House for post-run festivities.
As part of the anniversary celebration, first-time participants will receive a free Houston SPCA dog bandana while supplies last. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs looking for loving homes, giving runners the chance to support the organization’s lifesaving mission while enjoying an active evening outdoors.
The event will feature socializing, refreshments, and special perks for Run Club participants. Organizers say the anniversary celebration is designed to recognize the strong community that has grown around the weekly gathering over the past year.
Since launching, the Houston SPCA Run Club has become more than just a fitness activity. The weekly meet-ups have created a welcoming environment where animal lovers can connect, stay active, and support pet adoption efforts throughout the Houston area. Some Run Club members also help support Houston SPCA by raising funds through Chevron Marathon’s Run for a Reason.
Whether you're a longtime member or considering attending for the first time, the anniversary event offers the perfect opportunity to experience the camaraderie that has made the Houston SPCA Run Club a local favorite.
Participation is free, and all friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. For more information, visit the Houston SPCA website.