Former Houston soccer superstar joins cool crowd at Montrose restaurant opening bash

What: Grand Opening Party

Where: FM Kitchen & Bar Montrose

The scoop: The comfort food restaurant opened its bar-forward second location in June, but no opening is truly official until an establishment throws a big party and fundraiser. FM Kitchen's bash featured music, the opening game of the NFL season, and, of course, signature dishes and drinks.

A well-dressed crowd of young professionals snacked on the FM burger, fried chicken sliders, wings, and churros while enjoying cocktails and local craft beers from Saint Arnold and Eureka Heights. Just in time for football season, the restaurant debuted its massive 96-inch projector screen.

FM Kitchen operating partner Jason Mok greeted the crowd and led a raffle drawing featuring prizes from liquor brands and other sponsors. All told, the event raised over $1,000 for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts via Cajun Navy Relief.

Who: Brian Ching, artist Paper Bag, Codi and Christan Fuller, Clay Ardoin, Jackson Smith, Chris Wadley, Jennifer Jones, Matthew Tindall, Kate Davis, and Meghan Horne.