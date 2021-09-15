Home » City Life
Party Watch

Former Houston soccer superstar joins cool crowd at Montrose restaurant opening bash

Former Houston soccer star joins crowd at Montrose restaurant opening

FM Kitchen Montrose opening
Jason Mok and Brian Ching. Courtesy of FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen Montrose opening Codi Christian Fuller
Christian and Codi Fuller. Courtesy of FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen Montrose opening Mayra Isais, Brianna Amparan, Christa Havican
Mayra Isais, Brianna Amparan, and Christa Havican Courtesy of FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen Montrose opening night exterior
FM Kitchen is now open in Montrose. Courtesy of FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen Montrose opening Kasey Eckstein, Houston Jackson, Tristan Frerichs, Michael SoRelle
Kasey Eckstein, Houston Jackson, Tristan Frerichs, and Michael SoRelle Courtesy of FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen Montrose opening Jeanae Jackson Taylor Fluitt
Jeanae Jackson and Taylor Fluitt Courtesy of FM Kitchen & Bar
What: Grand Opening Party

Where: FM Kitchen & Bar Montrose

The scoop: The comfort food restaurant opened its bar-forward second location in June, but no opening is truly official until an establishment throws a big party and fundraiser. FM Kitchen's bash featured music, the opening game of the NFL season, and, of course, signature dishes and drinks.

A well-dressed crowd of young professionals snacked on the FM burger, fried chicken sliders, wings, and churros while enjoying cocktails and local craft beers from Saint Arnold and Eureka Heights. Just in time for football season, the restaurant debuted its massive 96-inch projector screen.

FM Kitchen operating partner Jason Mok greeted the crowd and led a raffle drawing featuring prizes from liquor brands and other sponsors. All told, the event raised over $1,000 for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts via Cajun Navy Relief.  

Who: Brian Ching, artist Paper Bag, Codi and Christan Fuller, Clay Ardoin, Jackson Smith, Chris Wadley, Jennifer Jones, Matthew Tindall, Kate Davis, and Meghan Horne.

