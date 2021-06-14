Bar-forward Houston restaurant taps open date for buzzy new Montrose location

Montrose's wait for its very own location of FM Kitchen & Bar comes to an end next week. The popular comfort food restaurant will open its outpost at 907 Westheimer Rd. on Wednesday, June 23.

Like its sibling on Shepherd Drive, the new FM Kitchen & Bar will feature a menu of comfort food built around burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wings paired with an extensive selection of draft beer and cocktails. However, it will distinguish itself with a broader cocktail program and an all-new late night menu.

“We look to the Montrose neighborhood as an opportunity to evolve the FM brand and build on the momentum we’ve gathered over the past 18 months as a more bar-forward concept," managing partner Jason Mok said in a statement. "We are excited about how the more elevated design not only fits this location, but also inspires what we do as a brand."

Part of that evolution will be later operating hours. The Montrose location will be open until midnight on Thursday and 2 am on Friday and Saturday and feature performances by live DJs.

Similarly, FM Kitchen utilized local design firm Gin Design Group to give the space — formerly East Hampton Sandwich Co. and the Magical Unicorn Dessert Bar — elements that are approachable at lunch and dinner and more "moody" later in the evening. With four TVs over the bar and a 96-inch projector screen for special events, FM Kitchen aims to be an ideal game day destination.

Chef de Cuisine Valentin Garcia has added lighter options such as grilled salmon tacos and a crispy Brussels sprouts salad to FM Kitchen's familiar fare. The late night menu features dishes such as birria tacos and chicken toastadas, along with signature items like the FM burger and a spicy chicken sandwich. Brunch will be served on Saturday and Sunday.

“Valentin is an incredible asset to the FM family, and has already made a huge difference to our team’s culture in his short time with us. His talent, work ethic and commitment to making improvements every day is exactly what we needed during this period of growth for FM,” Mok said.

General manager and beverage director Rochelle Touga's offerings start with a 26-tap wall that will feature 24 beers and two draft cocktails. In addition, a highball machine will dispense a properly mixed Jim Beam and soda.

"We've built a really solid craft cocktail program already, but we are raising the bar with the Montrose location," Touga said. "We'll have some new and more elevated Montrose-only cocktails, plus the addition of the highball machine."

Chef Ryan Hildebrand and business partner Chong Yi opened the first FM Kitchen & Bar in 2017. Hildebrand departed in 2019 and will open Hildee’s Dine-Inn in Wimberly later this year.