Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Rice University's lofty national ranking scores top spot in week's most popular stories

Rice University ranking scores top spot in week's most popular stories

By
Rice University, Baker Institute, Feb. 2016
Rice ranks at America's seventh best university. Courtesy of Rice University

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston university declared No. 7 in the nation and best in Texas by new study. Rice jumped three spots in niche.com's rankings of the best colleges in America.

2. Star Cinema Grill showcases new Houston-area drive-in theater. Located in Cypress, the new drive-in will screen first-run films with snacks and drinks supplied by the theater.

3. Boozy Houston scavenger hunt boasts a bottle of ultra-rare Pappy Van Winkle. The rules are essentially “have fun, be safe, and please for the love of God don’t sue me or Reserve 101," Kristopher Hart says.

4. Cult-favorite burger joint shutters Greenway Plaza location, but it isn't gone forever. With its business off by 80 percent, burger-chan made the painful decision to close its original location.

5. New wine bar and restaurant uncorks in familiar Museum District space. Chef Daniel Wolfe envisions this location as the first of many.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Levain Bakery chocolate chip cookie
New York's best chocolate chip cookie leads Houston's top stories
Killen's restaurant beef rib plate
Killen's new Inner-Loop restaurant smokes week's most popular stories
Kenny & Ziggy's giant deli sandwiches on counter
'Kenny & Ziggy's on steroids' shoots to the top of the week