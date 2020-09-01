Star Cinema Grill showcases new Houston-area drive-in theater

The trend of new drive-in movie theaters — a socially distanced way to enjoy a film — shows no signs of slowing. Houston's Star Cinema Grill has added a drive-in to its Cypress location at 8920 Fry Rd.

Star Cinema will screen both vintage and first-run films at the drive-in. Showings begin at 8:15 pm every Thursday - Sunday with a second showing at 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Tickets, $18 per car, may be purchased via the theater's app.

“Being able to put together a drive-in theater and show new release movies is really exciting,” Star Cinema vice president Jason Ostrow said in a statement. “We have heard the demand from our guests and responded, as we always do.”

Tenet, the new film from director Christopher Nolan, will be first on the schedule. Future runs screen both Bill and Ted Face the Music and Wonder Woman 1984.

Movie goers will have a full range of concessions available from the Star Cinema Grill kitchen, as well as beer, wine, and liquor. Drink specials from Karbach Brewery and Silver Eagle Distributors will be available each night.

Star Cinema Grill reopened its Baybrook location in early May. As one of the first theaters to reopen, it offered a number of procedures to limit the spread of Covid-19, including extra space between parties, selling all tickets via an app, and health screenings for employees.

Drive-in theaters have been popping across Houston. Film buffs can find screenings at Sawyer Yards, the Orange Show, in the East End, and more.