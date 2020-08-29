New York's best chocolate chip cookie leads Houston's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. New York's most famous chocolate chip cookie now available in Houston. Just five minutes in the oven is all it takes to bake these acclaimed treats.

2. Lease dispute prompts lockout of bustling Uptown Tex-Mex restaurant. After being locked out for four days, Ninfa's reopened on Saturday, August 29.

3. TABC loosens COVID-19 requirements to help bars in Houston survive. Among other changes, bars may now partner with food trucks instead of building a dedicated kitchen.

4. The Burger Joint owners cook up exciting new Taco Stand in The Heights. Chef Matthew Pak traveled to Los Angeles and Mexico City to collect ideas for this new concept.

5. Here's how Houstonians can help those affected by Hurricane Laura. Having escaped the storm's wrath, Houstonians are looking to help our neighbors to the east.