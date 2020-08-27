Here's how Houstonians can help those affected by Hurricane Laura

Houstonians have largely escaped Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm that is considered one of the strongest to ever make landfall along northern Texas and western Louisiana coast. (This comes just after Tropical Storm Marco made landfall in Mississippi on August 26.)



Areas such Lake Charles, Louisiana have been especially battered by what the National Weather Service describes as a life-threatening and “unsurvivable” 15 to 20-foot storm surge, winds of up to 150 miles per hour, torrential rain, flooding, and tornadoes. Houstonians know all too well that recovery from Laura will take days, weeks, months, and even years.



Locally, the Houston Food Bank has amped up efforts to help those in need during this disaster. Starting at 9 am Thursday, August 27, Lakewood Church will be collecting supplies through Saturday, August 29 to help those in east Texas and Louisiana, according to CultureMap news partner ABC13. The church is asking for items such as bottled water, baby wipes, diapers, and baby formula.

Project HOPE tells CultureMap that its emergency response team is being mobilized to dispatch to the Gulf Coast and a dedicated Hurricane Laura relief fund is in place.

For those seeking to contribute, navigating exactly which group or organization is best to donate to can be challenging. To that end, Charity Navigator has vetted what are described as “highly rated organizations” that provide relief and support to those affected with dedicated funds.



The site adds that it will continuously update this resource as other nonprofits providing direct relief are identified and vetted by its analysts.



Here are the organizations vetted by Charity Navigator:

---

CultureMap will update this listing.