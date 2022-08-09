Critically endangered sea turtle lays eggs in Galveston Island State Park

A critically endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtle has laid eggs after a nest was found about three months ago at Galveston Island State Park.

"The Kemp's Ridley sea turtle is one of the most endangered sea turtle species in the world, so every egg matters," Dr. Christopher Marshall, a professor of marine biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston, said.

"A lot of nesting habitat for the Kemp's Ridley has been lost to storms, high tide, and predation, which is why it is important to transport these nests to an environment where they have the best chance for survival into adulthood," Marshall said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District's beach renourishment project helped make the nesting possible, according to USACE.

According to the district's Operations Chief Chris Frabotta, the sand used to replenish Babe's Beach is provided through the district's routine maintenance dredging of the Galveston Channel.

"This is all done in keeping the Corps of Engineers' navigation mission to provide safe, reliable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable navigation channels for the movement of commerce," Frabotta said. "The Galveston District pays for dredging of the sandy material from the channel while the (Galveston) Park Board and the Texas General Land Office cost share the incremental amount required to transport the sand to the beach."

