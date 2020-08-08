Home » City Life
Longtime Houston bars' last calls lead week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 2 longtime Houston bars have served their final rounds. Pour one out for a beloved dive bar and a two-stepping institution. 

2. Memorial Park opens lush, game-changing new Eastern Glades to the public. The project reclaims and restores 100 acres of largely inaccessible and ecologically distressed parkland.

3. New owners reopen 2 locations of Houston favorite Liberty Kitchen. The acquisition means Culinary Khancepts owns both State Fare and Liberty Kitchen.

4. New 'floating cinema' movie experience sails into Houston. Up to eight people will climb aboard mini boats to watch movies on the water.

5. New Houston pet adoption event helps you find a furry friend for free. Appointments are required to attend the event, which takes place August 12, 19, 26, and 29.

