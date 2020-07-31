New 'floating cinema' movie experience sails into Houston

In this pandemic era, entertainment ventures are pushing for unique ways to showcase cinema. Houston’s rooftop cinema has adapted by not only screening at its BLVD Place roof, but also by rolling out a popular drive-in series, for example.



Now, a company from down under has revealed plans for a creative way for locals to enjoy the big screen. Australian entertainment group Beyond Cinema has announced a Floating Cinema, slated to arrive in Houston on September 9 for one week only, according to the company.



Just where this floating movie experience will be in Houston has yet to be announced (we can totally get onboard with a screening of Jaws at Buffalo Bayou, the perfect H-Town watery venue), but the company promises more details as the date approaches.



This floating cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats; each will hold up to eight people per boat. Guests must purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.



As for the film selection, movies will be a mix between “golden oldies and new releases,” per a statement, and will be announced when tickets go on sale. Free popcorn will be available for all, while other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before guests set sail.



Floating Cinema has popped up around the globe — its recent run in France was a hit, per Beyond Cinema. The floating fun will arrive in Austin as well; the targeted date is August 23. Those interested can sign up here to stay up-to-date on tickets and developments.