New owners reopen 2 locations of Houston favorite Liberty Kitchen

Liberty Kitchen's signature Southern comfort food will live on, courtesy of a new owner. Culinary Khancepts announced Wednesday, August 5, that it has purchased both the Memorial-area Treehouse location and River Oaks' Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette from hospitality group F.E.E.D. TX.

Closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the two Liberty Kitchen locations will reopen this month, with River Oaks resuming operations on Friday, August 7, and Memorial welcoming diners August 14.

Culinary director Lance Fegen will remain with Liberty Kitchen to oversee the restaurant's culinary operations; he's developing a new menu that blends favorites like gumbo and deviled eggs with "expanded options to appeal to a broader clientele," according to a press release announcing the acquisition.

As for the original Liberty Kitchen in The Heights, F.E.E.D. has retained the property at 1050 Studewood St. and plans to open a new restaurant in the space.

Acquiring Liberty Kitchen expands Culinary Khancepts' portfolio. The company, which is affiliated with the Houston-based Star Cinema Group, purchased State Fare from Cherry Pie Hospitality in 2018. That means the company now operates two Southern-inspired restaurants in the Memorial City complex owned by local real estate firm MetroNational.

“I have always been a big fan and supporter of Liberty Kitchen and I am thrilled to be able to carry on the legacy of the brand,” Culinary Khancepts CEO Omar Khan said in a statement. “Liberty Kitchen has an amazing staff that is anxious to get back to work and provide phenomenal experiences for our guests, friends and families.”