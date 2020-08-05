New Houston pet adoption event helps you find a furry friend for free

During this lonely time of quarantining and stay-at-home work life, pets have become a much-needed daily boost. With that in mind, a Houston-area organization is doing its part to help locals bring a new furry friend home.

As part of the national Clear the Shelters campaign, Harris County Pet will offer free adoptions on August 5, 12, 19, 26, and 29 for ready-to-go (already spayed or neutered), or heart-worm positive pets. For those worried about heartworm-positive animals, fear not. As HCP points out in a press release, an infected pet can be cured and is able to fully recover with timely treatment. Harris County Pets Wellness Clinic offers affordable heartworm treatment.

HCP has employed a rigid social distancing policy, therefore, all appointments must be made in advance by phone only at 281-999-3191. Walk-ins are not allowed; adoption of all pets are on a first-come-first-served basis, per HCP.

“One thing we emphasize at Harris County Pets is responsible pet ownership,” said Michael White, DVM, MS, director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health, which operates HCP. “We encourage families that are seeking to adopt for the first time to do their research first to see what kind of pet suits their needs, lifestyle, and budget. Owning a pet is a rewarding life-long investment. Folks can also donate to Harris County Pets or volunteer at our facility if they are unable to adopt.”

The Clear the Shelter was launched six years ago by NBC and Telemundo. Local stations present their popular pet adoption campaign to communities nationwide in partnership with shelters and rescues. Since 2015, the Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,00 pets find new homes, according to HCP.

Clear the Shelters adoption hours run from 1 pm to 5:30 pm weekdays, and 11 am to 3:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. HCP is located at 612 Canino Rd.

For more information, visit www.CountyPets.com.