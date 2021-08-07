Home » City Life
Houston's only Frank Lloyd Wright home carves out top spot on week's most popular stories

12020 Tall Oaks St Frank Lloyd Wright Houston
It's one of only three Frank Lloyd Wright homes in Texas. Photo courtesy of Compass

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's only Frank Lloyd Wright home graces market at $3.1 million. Located in Bunker Hill Villages, the home at 12020 Tall Oaks St. is part of the architect's Usonian homes series.

2. 2 glitzy new nightclubs line up on Washington Avenue and EaDo to lure sophisticated crowds. One of  the concepts will feature an indoor-outdoor experience complete with a Vegas-style pool.

3. Wine-fueled Italian restaurant will close and relocate after 20 years in Montrose. After 20 years on West Alabama, Divino will have a new home. 

4. Heights patio bar’s new whiskey program beats Facebook-buying blues. For bourbon lovers who want to obtain rare bottles, Eight Row Flint's whiskey lockers offer a convenient alternative to driving all over town or making sketchy online deals. 

5. Luxurious new hotel checks into Medical Center with rooftop pool and spacey design. Expect a rooftop pool and lounge, a 24-hour fitness center, and three dining concepts. 

