Houston's only Frank Lloyd Wright home carves out top spot on week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's only Frank Lloyd Wright home graces market at $3.1 million. Located in Bunker Hill Villages, the home at 12020 Tall Oaks St. is part of the architect's Usonian homes series.

2. 2 glitzy new nightclubs line up on Washington Avenue and EaDo to lure sophisticated crowds. One of the concepts will feature an indoor-outdoor experience complete with a Vegas-style pool.

3. Wine-fueled Italian restaurant will close and relocate after 20 years in Montrose. After 20 years on West Alabama, Divino will have a new home.

4. Heights patio bar’s new whiskey program beats Facebook-buying blues. For bourbon lovers who want to obtain rare bottles, Eight Row Flint's whiskey lockers offer a convenient alternative to driving all over town or making sketchy online deals.

5. Luxurious new hotel checks into Medical Center with rooftop pool and spacey design. Expect a rooftop pool and lounge, a 24-hour fitness center, and three dining concepts.