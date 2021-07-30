2 glitzy new nightclubs line up on Washington Avenue and EaDo to lure sophisticated crowds

A new hospitality group has plans to open two massive nightclubs this fall. Sekai Hospitality aims to bring an elevated experience with WYLD CHLD and Sekai Day & Night.

WYLD CHLD will open in the former Benjy's/The Classic space at 5922 Washington Ave. New York designer Marc Dizon will be responsible for transforming the 7,500-square-foot space, which will also include a 1,300-square-foot patio and a rooftop terrace. A press release promises "groundbreaking technology and curated offerings geared to a discerning clientele."

Sekai Day and Night will occupy a former warehouse and event space at 1505 Saint Emanuel St. The massive, 26,000-square-foot venue will offer an indoor-outdoor experience that includes a resort-style pool complete with cabanas, VIP couches, and day beds. The Houston office of Studio Five will craft the design.

Both venues will feature state-of-the-art lighting and sound design by Audiotek, an Irish firm whose clients include Pacha Ibiza, OMNIA Dayclub in Bali, as well as Wet Republic, Hakkasan, and OMNIA in Las Vegas.

“Houston has gained international awareness for its food, cultural offerings, and parks, and we want to create that same excitement and destination appeal for its daylife and nightlife offerings,” said Sekai Hospitality co-managing partner Sal Wise said in a statement. “Houston is an incredibly sophisticated and worldly city, and engaging architects and designers that bring a global, forward-thinking aesthetic to our venues is key to the mission at Sekai Hospitality.”

In order to begin staffing both concepts, Sekai will host a job fair August 6-8 from 10 am-4 pm at 1212 Waugh Dr. Apply online via Sekai's website.