Houston's only Frank Lloyd Wright home graces market at $3.1 million

Quick, name a famous architect. Odds are Frank Lloyd Wright is the first that comes to mind. Arguably, no one else boasted the kind of design influence he did across his 70 years of building.

Now, his only creation in Houston is on the market for $3.1 million. The impressive home is represented by R. Clay Joyner of JPAR-The Sears Group.

Located in Bunker Hill Villages, the home at 12020 Tall Oaks St. is part of the architect's Usonian homes series. Wright designed these homes, known for their open plans, so families would have large gathering spaces.

Like their earlier Prairie Style cousins, constructed mostly at the turn of the last century, Usonian homes also showcased a fireplace as a focal point; 12020 Tall Oaks Street has two.

The house sprawls across more than 8,000 square feet, nestled into its 1.9-scre lot as thought it were grown from the ground. That signature marrying of a home to the natural space around it creates a harmony with nature — a hallmark of Wright's work.

Built in 1955 for William Thaxton, a Houston insurance executive, the home underwent renovations over the last half century, including an addition to the home in 1995.

Thaxton's home emphasizes exquisite design, flooded with natural light. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook a central courtyard with a sunken pool, its angles dovetailing to those of the house.

A primary bedroom has two entrances that open to the courtyard. Two fireplaces sit in the spaces between rooms, smartly bringing them together.

This Tall Oaks masterpiece is an iconic gem whose beauty has endured over the decades. In addition to being an important piece of Texas architecture — Frank Lloyd Wright only built two other homes in Texas, in Dallas and Amarillo — it is also the kind of home where owners can relax, entertain, and own a piece of history.