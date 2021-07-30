Wine-fueled Italian restaurant will close and relocate after 20 years in Montrose

Another Montrose dining staple has announced it will soon have a new home. Divino Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar will cease operations in its current location on Saturday, July 31, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

Divino has occupied its space at 1830 West Alabama St. for more than 20 years. The restaurant's property has been sold and will be put up for lease to a new tenant, according to the announcement. Still, a glimmer of hope remains for the restaurant's fans.

"After over two decades of memories, shuttering Divino will be bittersweet, however, it provides us an opportunity for a fresh start in a new space," the post reads. "Change can be a challenge, but we hope our customers will find this an exciting one."

Led by the restaurant's chef, sommelier, and owner Patrick McCray, Divino has been a Montrose neighborhood staple. Area residents could count on it for classic Italian fare such as housemade pastas, veal scallopini, and seafood dishes.

Beyond the food, the restaurant's all-Italian wine list made it a destination for oenophiles. Five years ago, that expertise in wine led McCray to open Vinology, a boutique wine shop and wine bar near Rice Village.

Divino is only the latest Montrose staple to announce it will have a new home. The Chocolate Bar will also close this weekend in advance of a relocation. Fellow wine bar and restaurant Avondale Food & Wine closed earlier this week with plans to reopen in the fall. Neither the Chocolate Bar nor Avondale have revealed their new locations.

CultureMap has contacted McCray to request more information about Divino's future. We will update this article when we receive a reply.