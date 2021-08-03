Luxurious new hotel checks into Medical Center with rooftop pool and spacey design

The nation’s greatest medical center (medical city, really) is adding a posh and upscale new hotel, joining the current high-end stay, the InterContinental Houston, the area’s first AAA Four Diamond-ranked inn.

Blossom Hotel Houston will check in to the booming Med Center this summer, ownership company Blossom Holding Group announced. The upscale hotel (7118 Bertner Ave.) promises “world-class amenities,” fine dining, and events space.

Guests can expect lunar-inspired design (as a nod to Space City) with minimalist styling, cool color palettes, and lunar-inspired names alluding to Houston’s aerospace history.

The 16-story hotel’s amenities include 267 luxury guestrooms and suites, plus more than 9,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, according to a press release.

Guestrooms and suites will be spacious, with plenty of natural light and a refined, minimalist décor with lunar-inspired color palettes and luxurious textures, press material notes.

Expect a rooftop pool and lounge boasting views of the area and downtown. A 24-hour fitness center features Peloton equipment, while a multilingual concierge service assures that guests will receive personalized service.

Three unique dining concepts are expected to launch by the end of the year, ranging from a casual setting to two fine dining restaurants each led by Michelin-starred chefs.

Blossom has already made in-roads with the community. During Winter Storm Uri, the hotel team, led by owner Charlie Wang, aided employees and community members by utilizing Wang’s construction company to fix broken pipes. Some 120 families were aided, with the full costs covered personally by Wang, according to a release.

“Despite the challenging past 18 months, we at Blossom Hotel Houston are steadfast in our dedication to invigorating the local economy and having a positive impact on the community as a whole,” said Pete Shim, general manager of Blossom Hotel Houston, in a release.

Those interested in bookings or more information should visit the hotel website.