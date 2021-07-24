Houston's 9 best restaurants for 2021 heat up week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. These are Houston's 9 best restaurants for 2021. The Tastemaker Awards judges' panel recognized these establishments as the best of the best.

2. Houston drops double-digit spots in prestigious ranking of best places to live in the U.S. The Bayou City fell to a disappointing 39th in the U.S. News & World Report list but still earned praise for its relative affordability.

3. Houston scores 'stunner' spot in Time Magazine's Best Places in the World list. H-Town is the only Texas city on the list that also includes New York, Orlando, and Denver.

4. Goode Co. confirms rumors of a new restaurant in familiar Heights space. The prolific restaurant group isn't ready to release details about a concept or timing, but the location was too good to resist.

5. Montrose restaurant and wine shop will relocate after 10 years on Westheimer. Expect Avondale Food & Wine to reemerge this fall.