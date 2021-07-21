Goode Co. confirms rumors of a new restaurant in familiar Heights space

One of Houston's most prominent hospitality groups is coming to The Heights. Goode Company confirmed rumors that it will open a new restaurant in the former Down House space at 1801 Yale St.

“Goode Co. is always looking for great spaces and new neighborhoods to become a part of, and we are excited to be opening one of our concepts in the Heights area,” Levi Goode, chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, said in a statement. “While we don’t have details on the specific concept and opening date, we look forward to doing something Goode in this historic Houston neighborhood.”

Founded more than 40 years ago by Goode's father Jim, Goode Co. is known for its Texas-inspired fare. The company operates a number of concepts in the Houston area, including Goode Co. Barbeque, Tex-Mex restaurant Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, Goode Co. Seafood, and Armadillo Palace, a comfort food restaurant and live music venue.

Down House closed in February after a 10-year run. Owner Chris Cusack told CultureMap the restaurant shuttered due to a decline in revenues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. According to data published by the Small Business Administration, Down House received $4,017,323 from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.