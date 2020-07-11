Home » City Life
UH's innovative COVID-19-zapping device leads Houston's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 

1. University of Houston designs device that instantly zaps COVID-19. The  “catch and kill” air filter can nullify the virus responsible for COVID-19.

2. Texas comfort food restaurant opens new Sugar Land location. State Fare is serving chicken fried steaks and XXL pancakes in Sugar Land Town Square.

3. Texas' beloved Whataburger trades iconic A-frame design for new look. The restaurant's new design features larger windows and a reworked kitchen. 

4. 6 Houston restaurants reopen for dine-in and to-go service. Hay Merchant, Riel, and CalleOnze are among the establishments that have reopened for dine-in service. 

5. These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19 in Houston. The chart demonstrates that outdoor activities are much safer than indoor gatherings. 

