6 Houston restaurants reopen for dine-in and to-go service

This week kicks off with news of the long awaited return of a couple of popular spots, as well as the resumption of dine-in service at two of Houston’s top restaurants. Here’s the latest news in reopenings.

Cult favorite burger restaurant burger-chan reopens its location in Greenway Plaza on Tuesday, July 7. The restaurant temporarily closed on June 24 when one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Customers may order online for either curbside pickup or dine-in.

Heights Tex-Mex restaurant Calle Onze quietly reopened for to-go and delivery on July 1. Currently, the restaurant is serving a limited menu of customer favorites that includes tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas (beef, chicken, or carnitas) plus appetizers such as queso and ceviche. Hours are 4 - 10 pm.

After spending the past couple of months serving as the commissary for Underbelly Hospitality’s takeaway meals at H-E-B, Hay Merchant reopened for dine-in service on July 1. Now under the leadership of general manager Dusty Brittain, the restaurant features a new menu developed by chef-owner Chris Shepherd, sous chef Lucas McKinney, and kitchen manager Alfonso Leyva.

Staples like the Cease and Desist burger and PB&J wings have new compatriots such as pepperoni pizza dip with homemade focaccia, a Philly cheesesteak, and a muffuletta that Shepherd claims is the best in town — let the arguments begin. The familiar craft beer offerings have been joined with both made-to-order and frozen cocktails as well as a dedicated wine list from sommelier Matthew Pridgen.

Kata Robata resumes dine-in service today (Monday, July 6). The acclaimed sushi restaurant reopened for to-go on June 27. It is open for lunch and dinner daily as well as curbside to-go. See website for specific hours and other details.

Riel, the Montrose establishment at the top of CultureMap’s list of Houston’s top 100 restaurants, reopens for dine-in service today (Monday, July 6). It had been operating as to-go only since June 29. To celebrate, the restaurant is serving its special Canada Day menu all week: poutine, deli dog, pizza sub, tourtiere pierogies, and Nanaimo bars.

Sticky’s Chicken reopens for takeout and delivery on Tuesday, July 7. The restaurant temporarily closed on June 29 after an employee had been in the presence of a person who tested posited for COVID-19.