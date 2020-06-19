Prepare for more weekend closures at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

It’s an all-too-familiar sight these days, but it’s a sign of progress (right?).

This weekend, all northbound mainlanes of the 610 West Loop will be closed between I-69 Southwest Freeway and Richmond Avenue.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the lanes from Friday, June 19 at 9 pm through Monday, June 22 at 5 am. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road, according to TxDOT.

Additionally, two southbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop between Richmond Avenue and I-69 Southwest Freeway and the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector to I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed during construction beginning Friday, June 19 at 9 pm until Monday, June 22 at 5 am.

If this seems familiar, that’s because 610 was just closed for work on June 5, as CultureMap previously reported.

Best bet? Stay away, TxDOT spokesperson, Danny Perez tells CultureMap.

“We’re asking folks to stay out of the area and seek an alternate route. Traffic will not flow as normal so it’s better to plan ahead and know before you go.”

To know before you go, Perez suggests drivers visit www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Additional updates will be posted real-time at @HOU610at69 on Twitter.

As part of this ongoing work, crews will continue to place bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, according to TxDOT.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases earlier than anticipated. But buckle and expect a long ride: Completion isn’t expected until 2024.

“They’re making great progress, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” Perez adds.