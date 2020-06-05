Prepare for another major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

Houstonians out and about this weekend should prepare for a major closure that will no doubt affect travel plans in the Loop.

As part of the continued work on the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway between I-610 West Loop and Weslayan beginning Friday, June 5 at 9 pm until Monday, June 8 at 5 am.

Construction crews will place bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound. The beams span over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT has suggested these detours:



Northbound traffic

Take connector to IH-610 Southbound, then exit to Fournace Place/Bissonnet Street. Take U-turn at Bissonnet Street onto IH-610 Northbound Frontage Road. Take first entrance ramp onto IH-610 Northbound Main lanes, then connector to IH-69 Northbound Main lanes.



Southbound traffic

Take connector to IH-610 Northbound, then exit San Felipe Street. Take U-turn at San Felipe onto IH-610 Southbound Frontage Road. Take first entrance ramp onto IH-610 Southbound Main lanes, then connector to IH-69 Southbound Main lanes.



The construction is part of a $259 million project to improve safety and mobility at the busy interchange by widening the connector ramps to two lanes and improving sight lines. The 610 West Loop ranks as Texas' most congested highway.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Drivers can also follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more information on this project.