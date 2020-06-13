Joe Biden's brunch with the Floyd family leads Houston's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Former Vice President Joe Biden brunches with Floyd family at Black-owned Houston restaurant. The current Democratic Party nominee for president met with the Floyd family and recorded an interview with CBS News at the Museum District restaurant.

2. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Houston, according to local expert. Even though society has reopened, people should still practice social distancing to limit the virus' spread.

3. More Houston restaurants temporarily close due to positive COVID-19 tests. These restaurants have made the responsible decision to close temporarily.

4. Pioneering South American restaurant has closed in River Oaks. Américas' owner stated that "the business effects of the coronavirus" contributed to the decision to close the 10-year old restaurant.

5. Longtime Midtown bar shakes up a new identity as coffee shop and music venue. New owners are transforming Mongoose versus Cobra into Red Dwarf, a coffee shop by day plus a bar and performance space at night.