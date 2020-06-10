More Houston restaurants temporarily close due to positive COVID-19 tests

Even as Texas prepares to move to phase 3 of reopening restaurants on Friday, more Houston restaurants are temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Acclaimed Montrose restaurant Nobie's announced on social media that it will be closed after a member of its kitchen staff tested positive for the virus. The post notes that the employee did not interact with customers and that none of the restaurant's other employees have shown symptoms of the disease. Nobie's will undergo a deep cleaning prior to reopening and will maintain its practices related to health and sanitizing when it does.

Millie's Kitchen & Cocktails, the new seafood restaurant from Ken Bridge, announced on June 4 that it will be closed for at least two weeks after an employee tested positive for the virus. All of the staff will undergo testing prior to reopening.

"In the meantime...we will spend this time to finish completing our vision of Millie’s, that so many of you have supported and fell in love with for the past two wonderful months," the restaurant writes. "We love and thank you all for your patience and are extremely excited to welcome you back very soon!"

Ford Fry's Heights properties — seafood restaurant La Lucha and Tex-Mex concept Superica — will be closed until June 19 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. All employees will undergo testing and both restaurants will be cleaned prior to reopening, according to a post on social media.

The worrisome trend has also reached Houston's suburbs. Spring Vietnamese restaurant Fu Manchung has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive, Eater Houston reports. All employees will be tested before the restaurant reopens.

Last week, Musaafer, the recently opened Indian fine dine restaurant in the Galleria, and comfort food restaurant FM Kitchen & Bar both announced they had temporarily closed after each establishment learned an employee tested positive for Covid-19. FM Kitchen reopened on June 6, and Musaafer will reopen on Friday, June 12.