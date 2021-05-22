Downtown Houston's newest concert venue rocks this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's hottest new entertainment destination rocks out downtown. The venue will be a key anchor in the transformation of the historic, former Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping, and recreation.

2. Nashville hot chicken chain from L.A. to open at least 6 restaurants in Houston. With seven levels of spice available, the menu will appeal to just about everyone.

3. Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to hot destinations. Destinations include Las Vegas, Cancun, and Minneapolis, which might sound more appealing once we're all sick of Houston's summer heat.

4. Massive northwest Houston development unlocks homes in upper $200ks. The area will offer a range of outdoor activities, including canoe and kayak launches, hiking and biking trails, and catch-and-release fishing.

5. New retro soda and sweet shop serves up boozy shakes and more on Washington Avenue. Those interested in supporting the project may contribute to its Kickstarter campaign.