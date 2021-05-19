New retro soda and sweet shop serves up boozy shakes and more on Washington Avenue

The owners of Henderson & Kane are bringing a classic soda fountain to the Old Sixth Ward. Veronica and John Avila will open Old Sixth: Sodas, Sweets, and Spirits on Washington Avenue in early 2022.

Located in the former Frametek building at 2111 Washington Ave., the Old Sixth puts a modern spin on the classic soda fountains of the '40s and '50s. The concept will combine an ice cream shop with a cocktail bar to serve floats, milkshakes (both regular and boozy), tableside fondue, and more.

To bring the Old Sixth to life, the Avilas formed the Sixth Ward Collective in partnership with local beverage consultant Jojo Martinez and Sweet Cup Gelato owner Jasmine Chida. Expect scoops of ice cream in the afternoon with live jazz and cocktails in the evening.

"We've built a reliable and close relationship with these incredible women," John Avila said in a statement. "Pairing Jasmine's creative spin on nostalgic ice cream recipes with Jojo's competition level flaring skills and hospitality expertise, we'll be seeing ice cream flying across the bar in no time."

Diners who want to see the project come to fruition can contribute money via Kickstarter. Rewards include gift cards, ice cream and cocktail classes, and the opportunity to have a drink named for oneself on the menu. The group aims to raise $50,000 to offer salaries to bartenders and jazz musicians.

