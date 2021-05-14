Houston's hottest new entertainment destination rocks out downtown

Come this fall, downtown Houston will have yet another venue open for people to finally have some post-pandemic fun.

Live Nation has revealed the first details of The Terminal, a 5,000-capacity live music venue slated to open this November. This would make it the area’s largest performance venue. (Bayou Music Center is close behind with under 3,500.)

Housed in the city’s latest, major downtown development project Post Houston, The Terminal will be a key anchor in the transformation of the historic, former Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping, and recreation.

The building is designed with advanced architecture that will create a distinctive, one-of-a-kind experience for artists and fans by replicating the same intimate feel of a small club. When artists stand on stage, in their line of sight, guests will literally appear to “wallpaper” the room, with virtually no visible blank spaces or gaps, as all balcony aisles and walkways have been designed at angles so that the artist never sees the aisles—only people.

Above the general admission space, there will be seated balconies called “Tribune Tiers” that have been designed and constructed to provide fans with a striking concert-viewing experience. This new state-of-the-art design will provide guests with an intimate viewing experience, despite not being on the floor of the venue.

Designed by internationally renowned firm OMA, led by partner Jason Long, The Terminal will feature an innovative venue designed to create a sense of intimacy between the artist on stage and guests.

“The Terminal will be a great addition to the live music scene in Houston, giving artists and fans more options to connect at concerts,” said Venue Nation president Sherri Sosa in a press release. “We look forward to The Terminal bringing hundreds of shows to the city once it opens its doors, not only delivering some great live music but also creating new jobs for the community.”

The Terminal’s show schedule is expected to be announced in July. For more information, visit the venue’s website here.