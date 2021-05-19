Massive north Houston development unlocks homes in upper $200ks

In March, as CultureMap reported, major master-planned community Bridgeland kicked off an aggressive development known as Prairieland Village. When completed, the destination will boast some 7,000 homesites equating to an estimated 26,000 residents.

Now, in effort to accommodate an overwhelming demand for first-time buyers, Bridgeland/ Prairieland Village have unveiled the newest phase of homes ranging from around the upper $200,000s to $1.2 million in Cypress.

Dubbed Mourning Cloak, the new phase will offer 40-, 45-, 50-, and 55-foot lots for sale with 60-foot lots and larger available in September, according to a press release. Architecture will include a mix of traditional and modern designs. The first four sections will be zoned to the Cy-Fair ISD with future sections zoned primarily to Waller ISD and some to Katy ISD – all districts highly rated by the Texas Education Agency.

A quick breakdown: Section 1 of Prairieland Village will offer 40-foot homesites from Highland Homes and David Weekley Homes. Section 2 will be built by Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes on 45-foot homesites. Section 3 features homes from Beazer Homes, Lennar and M/I Homes on 50-foot homesites. Section 4 will offer homes built by MHI and Perry Homes on 55-foot homesites.

Design elements include weathering steel set against the soft colors of the prairie-like setting. Natural wood will tie the village back to the surrounding Cypress Creek ecology and be used as seating and shade elements within park structures. Textured, colored and patterned concrete will be utilized for bustling gathering areas, with modern finishes as architectural foundations.

As the name suggests, the area will offer up myriad recreational activities including:

lakefront pavilion

activity complex and village park

canoe and kayak launches

hiking and biking trails

birdwatching locations

catch-and-release fishing

neighborhood parks and playgrounds

shade pavilions

Construction is anticipated to begin in early fall, opening in early 2022, with a grand opening planned for the spring of 2022. Meanwhile, interested buyers can meet with builders in the model home park to tour Prairieland Village home options.

More information and appointment scheduling can be found online at the official site.

“Buyers have the opportunity to design their new homes to their desire and needs while being a part of a community with excellent amenities, schools and inspiration drawn from the beauty and native ecosystem of the surrounding natural setting,” said Heath Melton of the Howard Hughes Corporation, which owns Bridgeland/Prairieland Village. “We are thrilled about the many different offerings our builders will be able to provide to our future residents.”