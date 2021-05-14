Nashville hot chicken chain from L.A. to open at least 6 restaurants in Houston

A California-based restaurant is heating up Houston’s hot chicken boom. Dave’s Hot Chicken will open at least six Houston-area locations beginning this summer.

The Los Angeles-based restaurant signed a franchisee agreement with Dos Niños Enterprises, LLC for the Houston-College Station market. Brian Wells of Dos Niños tells CultureMap the company has leases signed for the six locations listed below and is currently in negotiations for six more:

12161 Westheimer Rd.

2525 Rice Blvd. (co-tenancy with Velvet Taco)

614 Dennis St. (The Crossing at Midtown)

6324 Highway 6 South (Missouri City)

15245 Wallisville Rd.

20740 Kuykendahl Rd. (Spring)

Founded in 2017 by Dave Kopushyan — a classically trained chef and veteran of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant — Dave’s serves halal chicken tenders and sandwiches at seven difference spice levels. The menu also includes sides such as kale slaw, mac & cheese, crispy fries, and cheese fries, as well as milkshakes.

Wells says Kopushyan’s background and serving halal meet are two reasons his company chose to partner with Dave's. He also notes that every location is decorated with graffiti by local artists, which gives them a distinct look.

Expect either the Westheimer or Rice Village location to open first with more to follow throughout the summer and fall.

Initially opened as a food truck, Dave’s has grown to multiple brick and mortar locations across Southern California. In 2019, Kopushyan and his three co-founders partnered with restaurant veteran Bill Phelps, former co-founder and CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels and a partner in Blaze Pizza, to grow the brand nationally. Franchised locations are also in the works for both Dallas and Fort Worth.

Hot chicken has become a popular dining trend in Houston. First popularized by Mico’s Hot Chicken, the roster of establishments devoted to the dish includes both food trucks and brick and mortar restaurants such as Main Chick, Tumble 22, and Howdy Hot Chicken.

Debbie Adams of Edge Realty Partners represented Dave's in leasing its Spring location.