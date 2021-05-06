Prepare for major lane closures at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway this weekend

Local motorists might do well to avoid the Southwest Freeway inbound this weekend. The area is transforming again as part of the massive, $259 million project to rebuild one of the busiest interchanges in Texas.

Houston Transtar has been warning drivers all week, due to the enormity of the project.

All northbound lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed at the I-610 West Loop from Friday, May 7 at 9 pm until Monday, March 10 at 5 am.

This weekend, crews will reconfigure the I-69 northbound lanes at the West Loop. They are doing this to make room for the future foundations of new connector ramps. (Houston is approximately three years into the six-year-long project to rework and rebuild the West Loop and Southwest Freeway.)

The new connector ramps will be the I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 northbound and the I-69 southbound connector ramp to I-610 southbound.

When the I-69 northbound lanes reopen Monday at 5 am, the mainlines will go from four lanes to three lanes right at I-610, and open back to four lanes after I-610.

Drivers can find more information about the closure on Houston Transtar's website.

---

For more on this story, visit our news partner ABC13.