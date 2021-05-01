Home » City Life
Guy Fieri shocks Houston with surprise visit, plus more top stories

The Mayor of Flavortown returned to Houston last weekend. Photo courtesy of Food Network

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Food Network superstar Guy Fieri dives into Houston for surprise visit. In addition to filming segments at local restaurants, the Mayor of Flavortown was spotted at infamous Montrose dive Lola's Depot. 

2. These are Houston's 4 best high schools in 2021, says U.S. News & World Report. Carnegie Vanguard leads Greater Houston at fifth in Texas and 42nd nationally. 

3. Where to eat in Houston right now: 10 exciting new restaurants for dining out again. This month's list of new restaurants to try includes three high-flying tasting menus, Houston's best new pizzeria, and a first-rate chicken sandwich.

4. United resumes nonstop service from Houston to this cool city. Expect to spend about $600 on round trip airfare to Anchorage.

5. New French restaurant with Michelin cred blooms in Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The vegetable-focused restaurant's New York City location holds one Michelin star.

